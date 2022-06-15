Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 211301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

About Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

