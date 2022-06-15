HOPR (HOPR) Price Down 3.4% This Week

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. HOPR has a total market cap of $27.13 million and $253,043.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

