Hord (HORD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $103,512.00

Hord (HORD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $103,512.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,370.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.26 or 0.15443237 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00423225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00070160 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036951 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

