Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 2,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 142,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $742.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

