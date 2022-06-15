Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $81.93 and last traded at $82.02, with a volume of 34499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.42.

Specifically, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,402.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580,073 shares of company stock valued at $61,939,180 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.78.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $744,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after buying an additional 229,538 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

