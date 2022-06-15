H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $36.83.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

