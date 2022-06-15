HTMLCOIN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $299.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $560,081.85 and $299.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000088 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00309918 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

