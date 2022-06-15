Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of HUBB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,625. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

