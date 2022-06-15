Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 625.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -135.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

