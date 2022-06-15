HWG Holdings LP Acquires New Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 188.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 54,973 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after buying an additional 30,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MLI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,210. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

