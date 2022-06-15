HWG Holdings LP Buys New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 436 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,871,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.97. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.