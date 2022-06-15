HWG Holdings LP Makes New $9.22 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for approximately 4.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP owned 0.24% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,863. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

