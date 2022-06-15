HWG Holdings LP Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.23. 144,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,517,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

