HWG Holdings LP Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.79. 34,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,729. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $139.98 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

