HWG Holdings LP Purchases Shares of 202 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after acquiring an additional 289,762 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.33. 19,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,844. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

