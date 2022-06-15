HWG Holdings LP Takes $58,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IWF stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $216.46. 76,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,288. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $211.68 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.73 and a 200-day moving average of $267.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

