HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,416. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

