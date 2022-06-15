HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.02. 98,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.42 and its 200 day moving average is $262.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $225.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

