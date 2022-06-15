ICHI Achieves Market Cap of $22.56 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00022275 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $22.56 million and $379,661.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 55.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00412482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00068052 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,985.44 or 1.64200184 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,207 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

