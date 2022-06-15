ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,737.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.23 or 0.19042212 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00421719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00071028 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00036919 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

