IFS Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

IFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

SUB opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

