IFS Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $211.68 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

