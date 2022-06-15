IFS Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 571 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.