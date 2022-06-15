IFS Advisors LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

IFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,050,000 after buying an additional 3,229,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after buying an additional 116,509 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,096,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

