IFS Advisors LLC Sells 41,573 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

IFS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,573 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 8.0% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71.

