iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 15.99% of iHeartMedia worth $477,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 17.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 145.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 55.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 252,984 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 619,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IHRT opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

iHeartMedia Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.