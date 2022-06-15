Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGGF traded up 0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.05. Imperium Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of 1.33 and a fifty-two week high of 4.72.

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

