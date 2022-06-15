Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGGF traded up 0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.05. Imperium Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of 1.33 and a fifty-two week high of 4.72.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.