Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.09.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.