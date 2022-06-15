Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.09.
Several research firms have commented on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69.
In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
