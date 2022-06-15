Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.89

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.89 and last traded at $87.91, with a volume of 409865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.84.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.84.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.