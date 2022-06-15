Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.73

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 275203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

IFNNY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.17) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($46.88) to €38.50 ($40.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($46.88) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($52.08) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

