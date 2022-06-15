Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 73,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFBD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Infobird during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infobird during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Infobird during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Infobird by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFBD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Infobird has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

