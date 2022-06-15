Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. Sells 6,029 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ISSC traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

