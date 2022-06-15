Insider Buying: GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) Insider Buys C$62,074.32 in Stock

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,074.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$409,932.36.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 80,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,168.00.

On Monday, May 30th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 10,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$44,028.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,840.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$221,000.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,060.00.

TSE:GCM opened at C$3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.33. GCM Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.13. The firm has a market cap of C$380.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.24.

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$128.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.9400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 price target on shares of GCM Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

About GCM Mining (Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

