Insider Buying: Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) General Counsel Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) General Counsel Alex Nemiroff acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $12,225.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,135.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PRAX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 2,266,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,327. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.