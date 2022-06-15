Insider Buying: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CEO Qichao Hu purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,413.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SES stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 696,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,597. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 596.2% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

