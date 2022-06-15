Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Sells 13,334 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $180,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MASS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,601. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.62. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $43.53.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,954,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 727,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 7.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 852,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.