Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47.

MRNA traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.92. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

