Insider Selling: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Sells C$124,178.00 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) Director S. Jane Marshall sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total transaction of C$124,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,003.80.

REI.UN opened at C$20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.36. The company has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$20.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REI.UN shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.06.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

