Insider Selling: Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Major Shareholder Sells 28,378 Shares of Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 28,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $79,458.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,709,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,187,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Vaxxinity stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 235,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company.
Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.
