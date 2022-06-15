Insider Selling: William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Sells 3,153 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) Director Charles Corcoran sold 3,153 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $36,480.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Corcoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $40,320.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $41,020.00.

NASDAQ WMPN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 25,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 million, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.14.

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorporation (Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.