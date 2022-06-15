Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDN. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Intellicheck by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

