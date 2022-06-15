Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDN. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.
About Intellicheck (Get Rating)
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.