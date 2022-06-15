Intergy Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,159. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.27 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

