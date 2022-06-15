Intergy Private Wealth LLC Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 333,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,374,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

