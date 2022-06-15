Intergy Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.07. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

