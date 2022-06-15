Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 57.30

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57.30 ($0.70) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,450 ($17.60) on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,285 ($15.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,493 ($30.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,530.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,771.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.70), for a total value of £109,734.61 ($133,189.23). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,465 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £146,500 ($177,812.84).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($35.02) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($30.89) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,666 ($32.36).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

