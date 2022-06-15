International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $132.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

