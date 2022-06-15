International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,348,000 after buying an additional 148,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after buying an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after buying an additional 235,251 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $63.73.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.