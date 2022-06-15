Internet Computer Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00025142 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $108.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00423155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,817.35 or 1.68805693 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,118,645 coins and its circulating supply is 239,837,790 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

