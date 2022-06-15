InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPVA. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPVA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 314,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,014. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

