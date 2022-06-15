Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

ITP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:ITP opened at C$38.20 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$40.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -212.22.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$514.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$502.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.8496424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.83%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.